Subscription-based Gaming Market Overviews: Expected to Reach USD 55.94 Billion in 2031

Subscription-based Gaming Market

COVID-19 had a positive impact on the subscription-based gaming market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The driving forces behind the growth of the global subscription-based gaming market include technological advancements in gaming sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and 5G, the emergence of unlimited data plans, the increase in the use of smartphones and the rise in internet penetration.

However, increases in the price of services offered by key vendors to gain more profit hinder the market growth. Conversely, the emergence of cloud gaming and the increase in the number of SMEs in the gaming sector is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for growth in the industry.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global subscription-based gaming market was estimated at $17.16 billion in 2021 and is predicted to amass $55.94 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Covid-19 scenario –

• The Covid-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the subscription-based gaming market as strict laws implemented by government authorities led people to stay at their homes, allowing them more time to spend on leisure activities such as gaming.

• This availability of more leisure time gave way to wide adoption of subscription games.

Based on game type, the action segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The adventure segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, capturing over two-fifths of the global subscription-based gaming industry, and is likely to show prominent growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the market across LAMEA would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.5% throughout 2031. The other two regions discussed in the report include Europe and North America.

Based on device type, the smartphone segment accounted for of nearly two-fifths of the total market in 2021 and is likely to rule the roost throughout the forecast period, 2022-2031. The same segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.7% throughout the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the global subscription-based gaming market report include Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Shadow, Sony Group Corporation, Tencent, Ubitus K.K., and Vortex. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

