New supportive housing, shelter operator selected in Port Alberni

CANADA, March 20 - BC Housing has selected the Port Alberni Friendship Centre (PAFC) as the new operator of the Our Home at 8th supportive housing and shelter building in Port Alberni.

PAFC will begin managing Our Home on 8th, located at 3939 8th Ave., on April 1, 2023, taking over from the Port Alberni Shelter Society. There will be no interruption of services to current shelter guests or supportive housing residents.

PAFC will have experienced staff onsite around the clock to provide residents and guests with supports, including daily meals, life-skills training, employment assistance and counselling, physical and mental-health resources, and access to addiction treatment and recovery services. Indigenous culture will be interwoven into all programs and services by offering opportunities for residents, visitors, and guests to experience culture, language, singing, drumming, and traditional medicines and teachings from Elders and knowledge keepers.

BC Housing invited select non-profit housing and shelter operators to submit proposals to operate Our Home on 8th in January 2023. The invitation focused on Indigenous-led operators to best support guests and residents, the majority of whom identify as Indigenous.

Quick Facts:

Our Home on 8th provides 30 supportive housing units, each with a bathroom and kitchenette, and 20 shelter spaces available to people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in the community.

In addition to programs and activities, PAFC will host and participate in community events and celebrations that offer an inclusive Indigenous perspective.

PAFC will also operate the Walyaqil Tiny Shelter Village in Port Alberni, scheduled to open in spring 2023.

