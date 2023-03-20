Powdered Infant Formula Recalled

RHODE ISLAND, March 20 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Perrigo Company is issuing a recall of certain lots of Gerber Good Start SootheProTM Powdered Infant Formula that were manufactured at the company's Gateway Eau Claire, Wisconsin facility from January 02, 2023 to January 18, 2023. This product is being recalled due to the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii.

Cronobacter sakazakii is a bacteria commonly found in the environment. In most people it causes no symptoms but in some, particularly premature infants, infants under 2 months of age, or infants with weakened immune systems fever, poor feeding, excessive crying, or low energy as well as other serious symptoms can occur.

This product is sold at retailers across the U.S. Consumers who purchased the product after March 5, 2023 should look for the following Lot Codes and "use by" dates, which can be found on the bottom of the package. No other lot codes are impacted by this recall. Any consumers who purchased product with matching codes should discontinue use and dispose of the product.

Gerber Good Start SootheProTM 12.4 oz: 300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024 300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024 300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024 300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024 300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024 300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024 301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024 301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024 301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Gerber Good Start SootheProTM 30.6 oz: 301357652Z – USE BY 14JUL2024 301457652Z – USE BY 15JUL2024 301557651Z – USE BY 16JUL2024

Gerber Good Start SootheProTM 19.4 oz: 301557652Z – USE BY 16JUL2024I

Consumers can request refunds for impacted products and find more information about Gerber Good Start by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center on behalf of Perrigo at 1-800-777-7690 anytime 24/7. Consumers with any health-related questions should contact their healthcare provider.

No distributed product has tested positive for the presence of this bacteria, no adverse events have been reported and no other products manufactured at this facility or any other of Perrigo's facilities are affected by this recall.