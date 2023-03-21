Mobile Analytics Market to See Exponential Growth, Expected to Reach USD 27.60 billion by 2031- Allied Market Research

Mobile Analytics Market

The upsurge in mobile advertising and advent of data analytics and big data have further boosted the mobile analytics market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in penetration of smartphones, the growth in demand to receive new and actionable insight into buyers' preferences have boosted the growth of the global mobile analytics market. However, the surge in mobile advertising and the emergence of data analytics and big data have supplemented the market growth.

However, dearth of awareness regarding benefits of mobile analytics and growth in privacy concerns hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of several enterprises entering the industry to offer advanced solutions is expected to open lucrative opportunities to the market players in the future.

According to the report, the global mobile analytics industry was pegged at $4.72 billion in 2021, and is estimated to garner $27.60 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 19.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Based on application, the mobile advertisement and marketing analytics segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global mobile analytics market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Mobile advertising and marketing analytics via mobile ads and web are the most evolving and rapidly developing digital marketing channel, which fuels the growth of the segment.

However, the targeting and behavioral analytics segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to growth in adoption of cloud-based targeting and behavior analytic solution and improvement of security measures in behavior analytics.

By industry vertical, the retail & e-commerce segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global mobile analytics industry. Website and e-commerce trackers can collect data about the product their users browse and buy which helps increase efficiency across the supply chain. However, the travel & hospitality segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.

Based offering, the solution segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global mobile analytics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for advanced analytics and business intelligence tools along with an increase in the need for real-time business insights to make the fastest business decisions.

However, the service segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2031. The services related to mobile analytics provide services for various strategies and these strategies are expected to ensure smooth running and troubleshooting of any glitches within the solutions. These services associated analytics help in gaining knowledge of technologies, which are driving the expansion of the mobile analytics market.

By enterprise size, the large enterprise's segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period, due to rise in smartphone and internet penetration along with the emergence of disruptive digital technologies such as IoT and data analytics. However, the SMEs segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global mobile analytics market.

Adoption of mobile analytics solutions helps SMEs integrate with the global market by helping them gain better and faster business insights to support real-time decision-making and capitalize on future opportunities. This contributes to the growth of the segment.

Based on region, global mobile analytics market across North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is due to the adoption of mobile analytics by the retail industry to streamline work processes.

However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period. This is owing to numerous economic and process benefits such as real-time data analytics and data analytics and a rise in demand for smartphones and other connected devices as well as a surge in the need for internet access.

Leading Market Players:

• Adobe

• Google LLC

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Micro Focus

• Microsoft Corporation

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Oracle Corporation• SAP SE

• Salesforce.com, Inc.

• TIBCO Software Inc.

• AT Internet

• Comscore, Inc.

• Microstrategy Incorporated

• Mixpanel

• Splunk Inc.

• Teradata Corporation

• Webtrends

