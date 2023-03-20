Council Adopts Resolution Opposing Eversource Substation

Eversource Energy has begun construction of a new transmission substation facility located on the Chelsea Creek Waterfront in East Boston, and the Council voted (11-2) to adopt a resolution, opposing the substation.

For nearly nine years, the substation has been opposed by elected officials, residents and experts as it would result in the concentration of potentially dangerous infrastructure, obstruction of neighborhood access to open space and the waterfront, and an increased risk to neighborhood climate resiliency. In November of 2021, 84% of voters opposed the siting of the substation on Condor Street on a ballot question.

Currently, the permits that Eversource received from the Commonwealth’s Energy Facility Siting Board are pending an appeal to be heard in the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts.