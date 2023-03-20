The Council adopted a resolution offered by Council President Flynn to inform veterans about the resources available to them through the PACT Act.

Signed by President Biden in August of 2022, the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) Act, addresses and expands the healthcare needs of U.S. service members who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances while serving on duty overseas.

It has been estimated that over 3.5 million veterans have been exposed to burn pits during operations in the Middle East. Prior to the passage of the PACT Act, many veterans lacked the proper documented evidence to prove these toxic exposures in order to receive treatment.

The Council urges those who have been exposed to burn pits while on duty to file for exposure benefits. Applying for VA benefits is a free and straightforward process, and applying for PACT Act benefits before August 10, 2023 will ensure benefits are backdated to August 10, 2022.

Those seeking claims should contact their local Veterans’ Services Officer. Those who are not enrolled in VA Healthcare should visit their local VA to enroll, and can also contact the City of Boston’s Office of Veterans Services.