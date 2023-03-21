POW Jessica Lynch Honored in DC on 20th Anniversary of Capture in Operation Iraqi Freedom

Former POW Jessica Lynch is interviewed by Brigadier General Carol Eggert, US Army Retired, at the Military Women's Museum

POW Jessica Lynch Honored in DC by being named a Living Legend at the Military Women's Museum

Former POW Jessica Lynch Presented with Living Legend Award, Entered into Permanent Record at Military Women’s Memorial in Washington DC

Nineteen-year-old PFC Jessica Lynch, US Army, was captured in Iraq on March 23, 2003 and subsequently rescued by US forces. As she lay recovering in hospitals in Germany, and then at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in DC, she was largely unaware of the fact that she had become the face of Operation Iraqi Freedom. She spent the next twenty years having surgery after surgery to repair the damage done at the hands of Iraqis – both physical and mental – and she has been given opportunities across the country to share her story.

This past weekend, in recognition of the 20th anniversary of her capture, she was recognized by the Military Women’s Memorial as the first-ever female POW to be rescued, and one that brings a message of positivity, perseverance and resiliency to those not only in the military, but to people everywhere. She has gone on to obtain a teaching degree, to work at home in West Virginia school systems, to act in movies, and to serve as a motivational speaker.

Jessica was introduced by General Richard B. Myers, USAF Retired, who was the 15th Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, at the time of her capture. She was presented with the Living Legend award by the President of the MWM, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phyllis J. Wilson, US Army Retired, and Jessica was the Keynote Speaker at the dinner celebrating Women’s History Month on Saturday, March 18th.

On Sunday, she was honored again at the Military Women’s Memorial Museum, where she was interviewed by Brigadier General Carol Eggert, US Army Retired, and Senior VP, Military and Veteran Affairs, Comcast NBC/Universal. She then spent nearly 2 hours signing her book for over a hundred people who lined up to have pictures taken and thank her for her bravery.

The Military Women’s Memorial honors the three million-plus women who have served in the US military, and they keep their personal stories in their database. However, less than 300,000 stories have been shared. Women who have served, or family members of women who have served, are encouraged to share their stories at www.militarywomensmemorial.org and choose Register Herstory.

To this day, Jessica is thankful for the opportunity to represent her country, even though her time in the Army was cut short by her injuries. She appreciates the opportunity to tell her story, and remind people of the bravery and commitment of her rescuers. She is available for speaking engagements, and can be found on Facebook at Jessica Lynch former POW, and on TikTok @imjustjessicalynch. Email lisacollinspr@gmail.com for details on speaking engagements.

