Casual Conversations with Kansas City City Council Candidates at Unique Event

Established in 1833, Kansas City's historic Westport offers diverse foods, entertainment, and services. Westport's Casual Conversations with Kansas City's City Council Candidates Kansas City's Westport is Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west.

Westport Hosts Public ‘Meet the Candidates’ Evening March 23

This is an important election with many people running to represent our city. Visitors can easily talk with a candidate and then step next door to chat with the next candidate in Westport.” — Kim Kimbrough, Executive Director of the Westport Regional Business League

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Westport Regional Business League, in collaboration with the Plaza Westport Neighborhood Association, The Heart of Westport Neighborhood Association, and the Valentine Neighborhood Association, are thrilled to announce a unique Meet the Candidates event on Thursday, March 23, from 5 to 7 PM in Westport. The event offers an accessible and informal opportunity for the voting public to get to know 18 candidates running for Kansas City At-Large City Council and 4th and 6th District City Council offices for the upcoming April 4 election.

Each candidate will be stationed at a Westport establishment to meet and greet those interested in their candidacy. The free event will be open to the public, and voters are encouraged to attend. Visitors are welcome to talk to the candidates and ask questions to help make informed voting decisions. The large pool of candidates participating in the event come from various backgrounds and have diverse opinions on the issues facing Kansas City.

"We are pleased to host this community event," said Kim Kimbrough, the Executive Director of the Westport Regional Business League. "This is an important election with many people running to represent our city. Visitors can easily talk with a candidate and then step next door to chat with the next candidate.” The selection of the candidates and their specific business locations was accomplished by blind matching through random drawings.

Kansas City City Council candidate participants and locations include:

1st District At-Large

• Kevin O’Neill, Tin Roof, 424 Westport Rd

• Rhonda Smith, Denver Biscuit/Fat Sully’s Pizza, 4144 Penn. Ave

2nd District At-Large

• Lindsey French, MultiStudio, 4200 Penn. Ave.

• Jenay Manley, Brix Latin American Cuisine, 4112 Penn. Ave.

3rd District At-Large

• Brandon Ellington, The Mail Center, 4050 Penn. Ave. – Suite 115

• Melissa Patterson Hazley, Signal Theory, 506 Westport Road

4th District At-Large

• Crispin Rae, Beer Kitchen, 435 Westport Rd

4th District In-District

• Eric Bunch, Harpo’s – 4109 Penn. Ave.

• Crissy Dastrup, Kobi Q Sushi, 425 Westport Rd

• Henry Rizzo, Gambal’s Social Club, 4116 Penn. Ave.

6th District At-Large

• Andrea Bough, Gocha2 Tea, 4111 Penn. Ave.

• Mary Nestel, Green Room Burgers & Beer, 4010 Penn. Ave. – Suite D

• Jill Sasse, TBD

6th District In-District

• Cecelia Carter, Julep, 4141 Penn. Ave. – Suite 104

• Johnathan Duncan, Jerusalem Café, 515 Westport Rd

• Tiffany Moore, Kelly’s Westport Inn, 500 Westport Rd

• Michael Schuckman, Broadway Café, 4106 Broadway Blvd

• Dan Tarwater, Char Bar, 4050 Penn. Ave. – Suite 150

ABOUT WESTPORT

Westport is a historic neighborhood founded in 1833, where its walkability and concentration of establishments are especially valuable today. Local businesses primarily occupy its pedestrian-scaled brick buildings with original offerings, including diverse restaurants, nightlife hot spots, patios, shops, and services. Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. For more information, visit westportkcmo.com, and follow Westport on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.