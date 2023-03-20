RUSSIA, March 20 - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Arab Republic of Egypt Ahmed Samir Saleh held the 14th meeting of the Russian-Egyptian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation.

Denis Manturov and Ahmed Samir Saleh sign the final protocol of the 14th meeting of the Russian-Egyptian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation

The parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, finance, industry, energy, transport, digital technology, agriculture, science, education and other areas.

“We continue joint efforts to further develop our trade and economic cooperation. Thanks to these efforts, Russian-Egyptian trade grew by almost 30 percent in 2022 and exceeded $6 billion. Egypt remains a major foreign trade partner for Russia in Africa. Russian exports include metals, textiles, wood and machine-building products. We also export foods that are in demand on the Egyptian market, first of all, wheat. The Russian market offers a wide range of Egyptian agricultural products, including citrus fruit, potatoes, grapes and nuts,” Denis Manturov said.

In this regard, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade noted the importance of signing an agreement on free trade between the EAEU and Egypt to increase the trade volume and diversify its structure.

Denis Manturov also noted the prospects for expanding cooperation in education. Interest in studying at Russian universities is growing among Egyptian students: over the past five years, the number of students from Egypt has increased more than six-fold and exceeded 15,000. The most popular areas of study are medicine, engineering, robotics and nuclear physics.

Following the event, Denis Manturov and Ahmed Samir Saleh signed the final protocol of the 14th meeting of the Russian-Egyptian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation. A protocol on cooperation, information exchange and mutual assistance within the unified system of tariff concessions of the Eurasian Economic Union between the customs agencies of Russia and Egypt was also signed, in addition to a protocol on introducing amendments to the intergovernmental agreement on creating and providing conditions for the activity of the Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal economic zone. The document significantly expands the opportunities for the resident companies of the Russian industrial zone.

During his working visit to Egypt, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade visited the Russian Export Centre’s demonstration and tasting pavilion of agro-industrial products, where he was shown Russian food products promoted on the Egyptian market.