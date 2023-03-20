Celebrating March 20-25 as Social Work Week in Saskatchewan

CANADA, March 20 - Released on March 20, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has officially proclaimed March 20-25 as Social Work Week in Saskatchewan. The theme for this year's celebration is Social Work is Essential.

"Those in the field of social work do essential, life-changing work in our province every day as they address complex issues facing individuals, families and communities," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "I want to thank all of Saskatchewan's registered social workers and the Saskatchewan Association of Social Workers for supporting and empowering our most vulnerable citizens."

Every day, social workers help individuals and families experiencing difficulties in their lives. They provide supports and services to help their clients overcome complex challenges, including substance misuse, intimate partner violence, mental health crises and intergenerational trauma. Across the province, social workers can be found working in public or private practice, in community-based organizations, and across the health and mental health, education, justice, disability and child welfare sectors. They may also be engaged in research, policy, planning or administration.

The Saskatchewan Association of Social Workers (SASW) promotes and regulates the profession of social work in the province, ensuring accountability of registered social workers and protecting the public through recognized, ethical standards of practice. There are more than 2,500 social workers currently registered in Saskatchewan.

"I am very proud of the work of Registered Social Workers in Saskatchewan and the work of SASW in supporting the profession," Saskatchewan Association of Social Workers President Brenda Schock said. "Registered Social Workers are a diverse group, playing various essential roles in supporting individuals and navigating systems within our communities. This week, we celebrate their commitment, skills and efforts in improving the lives of individuals, families and communities."

For more information on Social Work Week in Saskatchewan, please visit the Saskatchewan Association of Social Workers' website at www.sasw.ca or the SASW Facebook page.

