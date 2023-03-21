5G Modems Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2031, Rise in Demand for High-Speed Internet Drives the Growth

5G Modems Market Global Opportunity Analysis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 5G modems market generated $845.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 29.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global 5G modems market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the market in LAMEA is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.82% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and North America.

The report thoroughly examines the market size, 5G Modem Market trends, key market players, sales analysis, major driving factors, and key investment pockets. The report on the 5G Modem Market provides an overview of the market as well as market definition and scope. Furthermore, the report provides a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the 5G Modem Market, as well as a breakdown of the pain points, value chain analysis, and key regulations.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the global 5G Modem Market examined in the report include Xilinx, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Spreadtrum Communications, Qorvo, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., MediaTek, Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, and Qualcomm Technologies.

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of significant business developments, including the introduction of new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion, and others. The study accurately distinguishes their relative share, company profiles, product choices, business perspectives, and revenue shares. The research report also includes a thorough analysis of all the global trends and technologies.

The report also includes detailed statistics on the opportunities, restraints, and drivers that have a direct impact on the market growth. On the basis of key product offerings, the market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario.

However, Porter's five forces analysis of the 5G Modem Market focuses on the power of suppliers and buyers to help stakeholders make decisions that will increase profits and build up their supplier-buyer network.

The study highlights the plans and policies adopted by the topmost industry players to maintain their position in the 5G Modem Market by making them operational players in that sector. The market leaders have been carefully evaluated based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, important plans & policies, and overall market growth contribution. The primary research contains a thorough and exhaustive discussion with a global participant, while the secondary research includes a large volume of product or service descriptions.

Key areas covered in the global 5G Modem Market report:

1. Recent developments and trends.

2. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

3. Leading market players and their shareholdings.

4. Covid 19 impact on the market.

5G Modems Market Report Highlights

Modem Type

• Internal/Integrated

◦ Internal/Integrated

▪ 10nm

▪ 14nm

▪ 20nm

▪ 28nm

▪ Others

• External

Mode

• Single-Mode

• Multimode

Application

• Mobile and Tablets

• Wearable

• Automotive

• Virtual Reality

• Others

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

