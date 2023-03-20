Arrest Made in Robbery (Force and Violence) Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery (Force and Violence) offenses that occurred on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in the Third District.

In the offenses listed below, the suspects assaulted the victim and took property from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

At approximately 8:20 am, in the 3000 block of 15th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-039-854

At approximately 9:52 am, in the 3000 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest CCN: 23-039-823

On Monday, March 20, 2023, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged in the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.