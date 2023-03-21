Skill Samurai Expands to Sydney's Inner West with new territory awarded.

Coding & Tech camps for kids Elsternwick Skill Samurai - Coding & STEM Academy Skill Samurai - Coding & STEM Academy

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skill Samurai Australia, the leading provider of coding and STEM education, is pleased to announce the awarding of a new territory in Sydney to Troy Cardoso-Vigors and John Palumbo as new franchise partners.Troy brings a wealth of experience in Senior HR and Transformation roles, where he runs his own global consulting business and has previous worked with iconic Australian organisations such as NBN Australia and Transport NSW. He has a proven track record in HR and Transformative Change, senior leadership, and performance optimisation. Meanwhile, John is a sales, retail, and franchising veteran, having held various senior leadership positions, including Franchise Director at Harvey Norman. Together, they have selected a prime location for the new Skill Samurai Learning Centre at 3 Burwood Road, Burwood, in Sydney's Inner West."We're thrilled to have such passionate and experienced franchise partners in John and Troy," says Jamie Buttigieg, Australian Franchisor for Skill Samurai. "Their unique combination of expertise and skills will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the Skill Samurai network, and we're excited to see them bring the Skill Samurai experience to even more families in Sydney."Skill Samurai has experienced rapid growth since opening its first two locations in January 2022, with two new locations set to open this quarter and an exciting growth trajectory for the remainder of this year and beyond. The early success and growth of Skill Samurai indicates the appetite that parents have towards enrichment education. The addition of Troy and John as franchise partners further strengthens the company's commitment to delivering quality education to children in Australia.Troy Cardoso-Vigors, one of the new Franchise Partners, said, "Having spent my career working with major Infrastructure and Technology organisations, I have witnessed the ongoing need in the workplace for people who specialise in coding, robotics and mathematics. I am excited to bring Skill Samurai to the Inner West, and to help children develop the skills they need to thrive in the digital age. Our focus on coding and maths, combined with Skill Samurai's innovative approach, will create countless opportunities for our students as they accelerate their futures and learn new skills that will last a lifetime."John Palumbo, the other new Franchise Partner, added, "I have seen first hand the power of having a strong STEM related education. I consider myself a mathematics enthusiast, having won many prizes when I was younger and this grounding has enabled me to thrive throughout my life. I believe there is a transformative power in a strong STEM related education and I am excited to be part of the Skill Samurai family. Our goal is to create a warm and welcoming learning environment, where children can explore, create, and grow. We also want to focus on developing our students as people their parents can be proud of."The new Learning Centre will offer Skill Samurai's revolutionary new product, MathCode™ Mastery Method, which combines maths and coding in an integrated learning approach designed to help children develop maths mastery with much higher levels of engagement. Alongside coding and STEM education, Skill Samurai offers a depth of curriculum, making it the perfect place for children to grow and learn.John & Troy’s first Skill Samurai branch is located at Shop 1, 3-7 Burwood Road, Burwood 2134.About Skill Samurai: Skill Samurai is the leading provider of coding and STEM education for kids in Australia. Originally founded in Canada, now in 5 countries around the world. With a focus on project-based learning approach, Skill Samurai provides a fun and engaging way for kids to learn valuable skills that will prepare them for success in the future. Skill Samurai is committed to helping kids develop important problem-solving, critical-thinking, and leadership skills, and provides a comprehensive curriculum that is tailored to each student's individual needs.

Kids love learning at Skill Samurai, preparing for the careers of tomorrow.