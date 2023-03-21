Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Announces Class D and M Learner’s Permit Exams Now Offered in Seven Additional Foreign Languages

Tests are available in Albanian, Cape Verdean Creole, Hungarian, Kiswahili, Pashto, Turkish, Ukrainian

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing learner’s permit exams for passenger car (Class D) and motorcycle (Class M) licenses are available in seven additional foreign languages beginning today, Monday, March 20. The exams are now offered in a total of 35 languages and now include Albanian, Cape Verdean Creole, Hungarian, Kiswahili, Pashto, Turkish, and Ukrainian.

“MassDOT is focused on equitably supporting all communities in Massachusetts,” said Transportation Secretary & CEO Gina Fiandaca. “This announcement demonstrates MassDOT’s continued focus on identifying ways in which customer service offerings can be improved to be more accessible, inclusive, equitable and convenient for residents across the Commonwealth. I would like to thank the RMV staff, stakeholders, and others who worked collaboratively to translate these important materials to help ensure customers have tools and resources available to support their journeys to successfully secure learner’s permits.”

“The RMV is pleased to automate the learner’s permit in these seven new additional foreign languages,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “The change supports commonly requested languages, supports new residents from Afghanistan and Ukraine, and assists the established Cape Verdean community in Southeastern Massachusetts.”

Each Class D or M learner’s permit exam is comprised of a randomized set of 25 questions intended to gauge the applicant’s knowledge of roadway signage and rules of the road, the dangers and penalties related to impaired operation, and specific topics about sharing the road with bicyclists and hands-free driving laws. Test questions are developed using the information found in the Massachusetts Driver’s Manual: https://www.mass.gov/doc/drivers-manual/download.

Appointments are required for all learner’s permit applications and can be made at Mass.Gov/RMV.

The learner’s permit is now available in the following 35 languages: Albanian, Arabic, Armenian, Burmese, Cape Verdean Creole, English, Farsi, French, German, Greek, Gujarati, Haitian Creole, Hindi, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Khmer/Cambodian, Kiswahili, Korean, Laotian, Mandarin (Simplified), Mandarin (Traditional), Pashto, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Serbo-Croatian, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, and Vietnamese. Additionally, the RMV is finishing development on an American Sign Language permit exam to be offered in RMV Service Centers this spring.

The RMV has completed the translation of two critical informational resource documents into 11 languages. These documents will help customers prepare for the Registry’s identification document requirements as well as provide details on the road test process to increase the likelihood applicants arrive prepared for their test and with an understanding of the RMV applicant, sponsor, and vehicle requirements. The translated acceptable identification document checklist can be found on Mass.Gov/ID and the translated road test information document can be found on Mass.Gov/RoadTest.

