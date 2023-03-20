Governor Hobbs’ Nominees Reaffirm Their Qualifications to Lead Department of Public Safety and Department of Forestry and Fire Management In Senate Committee

PHOENIX — Today, Governor Katie Hobbs congratulated Jeff Glover, nominee for the Department of Public Safety and Tom Torres, nominee for the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, for expertly demonstrating why the Governor nominated them for their respective departments.In a statement, Governor Hobbs said,

“Director Jeff Glover has protected Arizonans for more than two decades during his career in law enforcement. His focus on revitalizing and restoring trust in our public safety institutions is the direction our state needs as we work toward an Arizona for everyone. I am proud to have nominated someone who today was able to stand up and defend his long history of public service. And with a successful track record in wildfire management, forest restoration, and partnership development, I know Director Tom Torres will lead the Department of Forestry and Fire Management with the same dedication he has demonstrated for more than 30 years in his profession. Today, I want to congratulate Director Torres for his recommendation and can’t wait to see the work that he can accomplish for Arizona. “