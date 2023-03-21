the kid dior
EINPresswire.com/ -- thekiddior born brent Barton on September 2003 is and American born entrepreneur who was raised in a rough neighborhood growing up in Miami Florida later moving to Argentina and then back to the USA to NYC then to pa where he begin his journey making beats and trying to pursue his journey to greatness... AND now is making big moves in multiple industries earning a net worth of about 500k - 2.5 million dollars. thekiddior earn most of his net worth through day trading stocks and selling beats he made from home later investing into making a worldwide travel agency called THE EXCLUSIVE LIFE TRAVEL AGENCY and starting up his own Artist Managment Agency with known artists like trip3x and more
brent barton
brent barton
thekiddior
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
Other