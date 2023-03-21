ICYMI: Manchin Leads Bipartisan, Bicameral AmeriCorps Week Resolution

March 20, 2023

Washington, DC – Last week, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) led a bipartisan, bicameral effort to designate March 12th through March 18th, 2023 as AmeriCorps week to honor the invaluable contributions of AmeriCorps members and alumni to West Virginia and the entire country. Each year, AmeriCorps enrolls more than 200,000 individuals who currently serve in 40,000 communities across America, totaling more than 1 million alumni since the program’s founding in 1994.

“West Virginians have a long history of lending a hand to their neighbors in times of need,” said Senator Manchin. “Last year, more than 3,300 AmeriCorps volunteers served at more than 500 locations across West Virginia, including schools, food banks, homeless shelters, health clinics, youth centers and Veterans’ facilities. These projects continue to make incredible impacts on our state and country. As a longtime supporter of the AmeriCorps program, I’m proud to join this bipartisan resolution to celebrate the critical contributions of its members and thank them for their service to our communities.”

Senator Manchin was joined by Senators Chris Coons (D-DE), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Representatives Garrett Graves (R-LA) and Doris Matsui (D-CA).



