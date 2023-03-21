Manchin Announces $9.7 Million to Strengthen Healthcare Services Across West Virginia

March 20, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $9,725,375 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen healthcare services across West Virginia. The funding will specifically support strengthening HIV/AIDS treatment services and emergency medical services for children, expanding primary care physician and dental residency training, providing voluntary family planning services to West Virginians who desire them, and bolstering healthcare services at the Camden-on-Gauley Medical Center. The funding will also support critical research initiatives into heart disease and alcoholism, as well as development of a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) proposal.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $9.7 million in these eight critical initiatives that will strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help advance critical research projects and expand medical training programs, as well as bolster a variety of healthcare services for West Virginians across our great state. The funding will also support the development of a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) proposal to increase access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment services. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need.”

Individual awards listed below: