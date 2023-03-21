Manchin Announces $9.7 Million to Strengthen Healthcare Services Across West Virginia
Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $9,725,375 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen healthcare services across West Virginia. The funding will specifically support strengthening HIV/AIDS treatment services and emergency medical services for children, expanding primary care physician and dental residency training, providing voluntary family planning services to West Virginians who desire them, and bolstering healthcare services at the Camden-on-Gauley Medical Center. The funding will also support critical research initiatives into heart disease and alcoholism, as well as development of a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) proposal.
“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $9.7 million in these eight critical initiatives that will strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help advance critical research projects and expand medical training programs, as well as bolster a variety of healthcare services for West Virginians across our great state. The funding will also support the development of a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) proposal to increase access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment services. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need.”
Individual awards listed below:
- $2,703,195 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Ryan White Title II Formula Grants Program
- This funding will support strengthening HIV/AIDS care and treatment services in West Virginia.
- $2,439,820 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Family Planning Services
- This funding will support providing voluntary family planning services to West Virginians who desire them, especially low-income families.
- $2,135,772 – Camden-on-Gauley Medical Center: Health Center Cluster
- This funding will support providing critical healthcare services for the Webster County community.
- $1,000,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Demonstration Programs to Improve Community Mental Health Services
- This one-year planning grant was made possible through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) and will support the development of a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) proposal. West Virginia is one of 15 states selected to compete for participation in the CCBHC Medicaid Demonstration Program.
- $544,058 – West Virginia University: Heart and Vascular Diseases Research
- This funding will support critical research into diabetic heart disease.
- $499,130 – Marshall Community Health Consortium: Teaching Health Center Planning and Development Program
- This funding will support improving and expanding primary care physician and dental residency training in community-based patient care settings.
- $212,750 – Marshall University: Alcohol Research Programs
- This funding will support critical research into alcohol abuse and alcoholism.
- $190,650 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Emergency Medical Services for Children
- This funding will support expanding and improving emergency medical services for children who need treatment for trauma or critical care.
