Manchin Announces More Than $735K for Infrastructure Improvements at Yeager Airport

March 20, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $735,581 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for the West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston. The funding was made possible in part through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will support constructing a new general aviation apron and upgrading erosion system controls to promote safety and efficiency for travelers.

“I am pleased DOT is investing more than $735K for infrastructure improvements at Yeager Airport,” said Senator Manchin. “West Virginia’s airports are our gateway to the rest of the world, and these investments will promote safety and reliability for West Virginians and Americans traveling to and from Charleston, as well as boost local tourism and spur economic development across the entire state. My Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver historic investments for the Mountain State, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs in West Virginia.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided $15 billion for airport-related projects across the country. The funding can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects. For Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 and FY 2023, $2.89 billion has been made available each year to U.S. airports.

Individual awards listed below: