USS Boxer Hosts U.S. Army War College International Fellows

The visit provided the International Fellows an intimate look into amphibious operations and how U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps integration is vital to effective crisis response support, regional maritime security and deterrence.

Before commencing a shipboard familiarization tour, the International Fellows were greeted by Rear Adm. James Kirk, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 3.

“As a graduate of the U.S. Army War College, it was an absolute privilege to welcome the International Fellows aboard USS Boxer,” said Rear Adm. James Kirk, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 3, who briefed the International Fellows on amphibious operations. “The opportunity to discuss strategic leadership and highlight our expeditionary mission is invaluable. Exposing our international partners to the Fleet directly strengthens interoperability.”

The International Fellows walked the flight deck and learned about the ship’s aircraft capabilities, including the ability to embark and support all Marine aviation assets including the MV-22 Osprey and the F-35B Lightning II, the short take-off vertical landing model of the joint strike fighter.

The distinguished visitors also toured the Combat Information Center and medical facilities, where they learned about the platform’s ability to serve as a casualty receiving and treatment ship, supporting humanitarian assistance missions or mass casualties.

Throughout the visit, the International Fellows were able to interact with the ship’s crew and learn firsthand about the U.S. Navy’s greatest asset—its Sailors.

“Each of us has a different experience in the military through our various branches, jobs and the countries we serve,” said Lt. Cmdr. Eugenia Rhone, Boxer’s administrative officer and one of the tour guides. “While many aspects of our service differ, it was inspiring to hear how much we have in common with our international partners.”

One International Fellow shared that their visit was an eye opening learning experience.

“It reinforces my view on the U.S. naval force,” said the International Fellow. “It’s true that I was impressed by the equipment, the technology, the level of professionalism, and the commitment of the personnel.”

The U.S. Army War College offers an International Fellows Program where each year approximately 80 senior military officers from around the world are extended an invitation from the Chief of Staff of the United States Army to attend the U.S. Army War College. The Academic year is full of studying, research and fellowship as these officers are instructed in areas ranging from military concepts and doctrine to national and theater level strategies.

Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship commissioned February 11, 1995 and is the sixth ship to bear the name. Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines.

For more information or imagery for USS Boxer visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USSB-LHD4

Follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ussboxer

Follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ussboxer