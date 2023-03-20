Next Flank Speed Live Town Hall Occurs March 22

This is the fifth in the Flank Speed Live Town Hall series designed to extend learning about productivity tools and encourage embracing the technology to make everyone’s job easier. The previous town hall sessions are archived on the Flank Speed Hub.

Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Director of Enterprise Networks and Cybersecurity Rear Adm. Tracy Hines will be kicking off the event. “As our Flank Speed journey continues, adoption of the tools increases, and capability delivery improves, it is tremendously helpful to gather feedback and insight from users, no matter what role," said Hines. "I look forward to the Town Hall as part of the feedback loop and our commitment to the ‘Get Real, Get Better’ mindset."

The Navy recently surpassed 500,000 Flank Speed users, a milestone nearly three years in the making, and with such a large digital transformation comes the charge to educate the workforce. "Creating a supportive learning environment for our Sailors and staff pays off in dividends," said Hines. "Fostering exploration and knowledge sharing creates an opportunity to share best practices and get everyone involved."

This session will focus on answering audience questions. The previous town halls have well attended and our audience has asked many great questions. For this event will be mainly dedicated to addressing your questions. A panel of experts will join Hines to take questions including the Program Executive Office Digital and Enterprise Services acting Digital Workplace Services Portfolio Manager Rajan Sharma, and acting Flank Speed Service Owner Travis Larkin, along with Naval Supply Systems Command Lead Champion Matt Wright.

Sharma has been at the center of delivering Flanks Speed throughout the Navy, while Larkin has helped introduce new capabilities while fostering adoption of all the tools that are available to Navy users. Wright has experience with best practices implementing Flank Speed throughout one of the Navy’s major systems command.

The Teams Live event question and answer tool will be opening before the kick-off remarks to allow participants to start submitting the questions they are most interested in hearing about. Questions not addressed during the live session will be answered offline and posted to the Flank Speed Hub.

Invitations to the Town Hall are available on the Flank Speed Hub and via the Navy Champions’ Network. Those who have not transitioned to Flank Speed may still join via a web browser.