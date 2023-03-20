DFPI Statement: Comprehensive Review of Oversight and Regulation of Silicon Valley Bank

Download this press release (PDF)

“The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation is conducting a comprehensive review of the department’s oversight and regulation of Silicon Valley Bank and will issue a report by early May 2023. Through this review, we will examine how we can strengthen and update our system of financial regulation to meet emerging and evolving challenges.”

