UN Announces Major Prisoner Swap Among Parties to Yemeni Conflict
March 20, 2023, 23:57 GMT
The United States welcomes the major agreement, facilitated by the UN and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to release 887 detainees from the Yemen conflict. This agreement is an important step forward, building on the momentum of the UN-mediated truce and a period of de-escalation that has lasted almost one year. The United States remains unwavering in its commitment to advancing a durable resolution to the conflict.
