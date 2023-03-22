Book Release: Leadership is for the Birds

Leadership is for the Birds!

See how our feathered friends can help you become a better leader.

As the workforce evolves, people often move into leadership roles before they have the supporting experiences to shape their emotional intelligence and enable success.” — W. TURNBULL

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill Turnbull, a retired executive turned photographer, releases “Leadership is for the Birds.” This guided journal of beautiful birds and thoughtful words intends to help developing leaders reflect upon their approach to leadership and effect positive change. The journal has been released on Amazon and is available for $16.99.

Following the success of his first journal, Bill combines his images of beautiful birds in Southwest Florida with thoughtful perspectives from his own experience to help others reflect upon their leadership opportunities.

Bill notes, “The workforce becomes more diverse and youthful every day. As the workforce evolves, people often move into leadership roles before they have the supporting experiences to shape their emotional intelligence and enable success. My guided journal offers thoughtful prompts to help developing leaders reflect on opportunities to grow and succeed as leaders, irrespective of their chosen field of employment.”

Research has documented that outstanding leaders take time to reflect. Reflection enables leaders to expand self-awareness, strengthen emotional intelligence, and shape successful outcomes. Research also shows that journaling is a great way to capture strengths, challenges, and opportunities to effect positive change.

Bill Turnbull is a retired executive who spent 30+ years in the corporate world. He spent most of his career coaching, developing, and leading people and business units to achieve successful results. On retirement, he rekindled his long-time passion for photography and focused on the wildlife of Southwest Florida. Several of his pieces are for sale online. For more information, visit: https://www.upliftingbirdsandwords.com.