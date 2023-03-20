Submit Release
U.S. Border Patrol Warns of Inclement Weather in the San Diego Border Region

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The San Diego Sector Border Patrol is cautioning potential migrants of the dangers of inclement weather impacting San Diego County. The heavy rains and cold fronts in the coastal area and the mountains of San Diego’s East County, increase the possibility of injury or even death.

BORSTAR agents and CalFire hoist a victim to safety. (Historic photo from a previous rescue due inclement weather).

As heavy rains strike the area of San Diego County, the terrain along the San Diego border and the coast becomes far more dangerous and treacherous. Many border areas become flooded and roads impassable. Also, the temperatures in the mountains and at sea fall drastically exposing migrants to the extreme cold conditions. Despite these inherent dangers, smugglers continue to lie to migrants claiming less agents patrol the border area. Migrants often become lost, injured, and abandoned by smugglers who only see them as commodities for exploitation. And unfortunately, many of them end up losing their lives.

“We have said it many times, do not place your life or the lives of your loved ones in the hands of callous smugglers,” stated San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “There is only one safe way to enter the United States, and that is through a designated Port of Entry.”

The U.S. Border Patrol is committed to preventing weather-related deaths and is prepared to respond to these types of emergencies. And, it has implemented various safety measures, including public service announcements warning potential migrants of the danger involved in crossing the border illegally.

All Border Patrol agents receive CPR and basic first aid training. Agents also carry cold weather kits containing blankets, water, food, and heat packs so they can provide emergency first aid to anyone suffering from exposure. The San Diego Sector also relies on the elite Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) team, a specialized unit consisting of agents trained as Emergency Medical Technicians.

These initiatives help reduce cold-weather related injuries or deaths in the San Diego Sector area of responsibility. In fiscal year 2022, the Sector recorded over 5,000 rescues, followed by over 2,000 in this fiscal year to date.

