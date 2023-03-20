Submit Release
Convicted Child Sex Offender Arrested by Del Rio Sector Agents

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested a convicted child sex offender, shortly after he illegally entered the United States, March 16.

Eagle Pass Station agents encountered eight subjects attempting to avoid detection and determined they were illegally present in the United States. All subjects were apprehended and transported to a processing center. Record checks revealed that Donay Alexander Castillo-Rivera, 48, a Honduran national, was convicted of sexual assault of a child, in Edinburg, Texas, in 2014. He was sentenced to five years confinement and was most recently deported in 2018.

As a convicted felon, he faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

