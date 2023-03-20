Washington County Students Earn Secretary of State’s Civics Essay Contest Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett awarded Liberty Bell Middle School student Allie O’Neil first place and Trail Middle School student Ela Bradshaw second place in the 6-8th grade category in the statewide 2022 Civics Essay Contest.

“Our office created the Civics Essay Contest to help students become more civically educated so that when they become adults, they are ready to take part in our electoral process,” said Secretary Hargett. “Congratulations to Allie for earning first place and Ela for earning second place in their category. All of Washington County should be proud of each student’s accomplishment.”

O’Neil received a $500 TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship and Bradshaw received a $250 TNStars 529 College Savings Program along with a visit to the State Capitol.

The 2022 Civics Essay Contest was open to all Tennessee students in public, charter, private school or home school associations in grades PreK to 12. Schools chose up to two essays from each grade level to submit for the contest.

The Secretary of State’s office launched the Civics Essay Contest in 2016. The 2022 theme was “Why Your Vote Matters.” Previous essay themes included voting, citizenship, leadership and civic duty.

The Secretary of State’s Civics Essay Contest, Anne Dallas Dudley Award, College Voter Registration Competition and Student Mock Election are part of their longstanding civics engagement efforts to prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. The Secretary of State’s office also offers lesson plans to help teachers to incorporate civic engagement and citizenship into their curriculum. The free lesson plans were created by Tennessee teachers and are based on the Tennessee Blue Book.

For more information about the Civics Essay Contest and the Secretary of State’s other civic engagement education efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.