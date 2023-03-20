AG Kris Kobach to appeal court’s election decision

Submit Release
KANSAS, March 20 - TOPEKA – (March 17, 2023) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said he will appeal today's Kansas Court of Appeals decision in an election law case.

“The decision by the three judges of the Kansas Court of Appeals is the most radical election law decision in the country.  It is clearly wrong,” Kobach said. “The decision is directly contrary to what the U.S. Supreme Court has said, as well as what every state Supreme Court has said on the matter. The decision is also illogical. Having election officials make sure that it is your signature on your advance ballot doesn’t hurt your right to vote.  It protects your vote from being stolen by someone else. This is especially true because the Kansas statute gives the voter a second chance to sign again when the signatures don’t match.”

