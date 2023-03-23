DataWalk Receives Ally Financial’s 2023 Technology Disruptor Award

DataWalk: Winner of the 2023 Ally Technology Disruptor Award

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataWalk is proud to announce today that the company has been given the Technology Disruptor award by Ally Financial, the nation’s largest digital-only bank and leading auto finance company.

During the first-ever Ally Technology Partner Awards, Ally highlighted five third-party suppliers that delivered outstanding service excellence across a broad array of criteria while aligning to Ally’s core values and performance standards. Companies were recognized among four key categories, focusing on operational excellence, security and data privacy, speed to market and disruptive innovation, with one supplier being named technology partner of the year.

DataWalk has been recognized as the winner in the Technology Disruptor category for its anti-fraud and AML analytics software. DataWalk software enables Ally to reduce exposure to financial crimes by finding suspicious connections, patterns, and networks across vast amounts of siloed data.

“We are thrilled that an innovative industry leader like Ally has recognized DataWalk as a Technology Disruptor,” said Gabe Gotthard, CEO, DataWalk Inc. “We are proud that the Ally teams fighting fraud and money laundering have achieved exceptional results with DataWalk’s unique technology.”

To be considered for the awards, a company must be an Ally technology supplier for at least one year. Winners were selected by Ally committees that evaluated and voted on supplier self-nominations.

“We launched our first annual Ally Technology Partner awards to recognize the critical vendor partners that contribute to our success, and we are blown away by the overwhelming interest,” said Sathish Muthukrishnan, Chief Information, Data & Digital Officer at Ally. “Each winner showcases the importance and value of superior execution, quality and partnership. We are thrilled to honor them through this awards program.”

About DataWalk

DataWalk is an Enterprise-class software platform for data analysis that enables organizations to significantly improve their effectiveness with a range of use cases in investigative analytics. DataWalk enables data-intensive organizations to blend all desired data from various internal and external sources into a unified view, such that they can instantly search, visualize, and collaboratively analyze all of their data through a comprehensive set of simple visual tools. DataWalk is utilized by Enterprises and government agencies on five continents for anti-fraud, intelligence analysis, anti-money laundering, and other applications. To learn more visit datawalk.com.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation’s largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to “Do It Right” and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves more than 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, point-of-sale personal lending, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings through more than 23,000 dealers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information about the Ally Supplier Program, please visit https://www.ally.com/about/suppliers/.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

