Crestwood Advisors Named to WealthManagement.com's RIA Edge 100 List

BOSTON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestwood Advisors ("Crestwood"), a boutique investment advisory and wealth management firm based in Boston, is pleased to announce it has been recently named to the inaugural WealthManagement.com RIA Edge 100 list for 2023.

The RIA Edge 100 was developed by the Wealth Management IQ team in partnership with Discovery Data. Qualifying firms were limited to those that provide financial planning services, have high-net-worth individuals as more than half of their client base and manage at least $250 million in assets as of June 30, 2022. RIA Edge 100 firms exemplify the most impressive growth rates combined with the best client ratios and CFP certifications, according to WealthManagement.com. In their judgment, this list represents firms with the greatest success while continuing to provide high-quality, hands-on services to an expanding client base.

"It is an honor to be recognized in new ways for the hard work of our teams spread across New England," said Crestwood CEO/Managing Partner Michael Eckton. "As an RIA firm that puts in continuous efforts to expand our service offerings and team to help clients achieve their financial goals, it is rewarding to receive industry accolades and validation. Reinvesting in your business takes work and dedication. I am very thankful to our Crestwood team who make recognitions like this possible."

The RIA Edge 100 is not a ranked list. The full methodology can be found here. Crestwood did not pay a fee for obtaining or marketing the award.

Please see Crestwood Advisors important disclosures regarding awards and recognitions here.

About Crestwood Advisors

Crestwood Advisors is an independent, fee-only, wealth management firm with approximately $4.3 billion in assets under management. Crestwood Advisors provides investment management with financial planning strategies to help high-net-worth individuals and families identify and prioritize their goals and build sustainable wealth so that they may enjoy more financially secure and purposeful lives. For more information, please visit https://www.crestwoodadvisors.com.

