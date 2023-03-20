Black Diamond Advisory Continues Expansion of Global OneStream Talent into APAC

Global firm expands team and continues to prove they are the leader in Global digital finance transformation.

CARY, N.C., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Black Diamond Advisory announced its expansion into APAC. Black Diamond was built to transform the office of finance by creating an industry powerhouse of top talent from the most respected leaders in OneStream technology together with consulting leaders in digital finance transformation.

The APAC team, at launch, brings together individuals in Australia with extensive OneStream cross-market sector experience. Leading the launch and overseeing operations in APAC is Jason Capouch who joins the Black Diamond team as Managing Director, APAC. Jason is a seasoned Corporate Performance Management (CPM) professional with 25 years of experience in the FP&A, analytics, and financial systems space. He started his career developing solutions using Hyperion Essbase, and that has evolved to leading full-lifecycle OneStream implementations. His consulting and industry expertise spans Fortune 500 leaders in technology, finance, retail, entertainment, higher education, and manufacturing across the US and Australia.

OneStream Software provides an intelligent finance platform for the modern enterprise that simplifies and aligns corporate performance management processes such as financial consolidation, reporting, planning and analytics. "We are thrilled that Black Diamond Advisory is expanding their practice into APAC. As a Diamond level partner they bring with them deep knowledge and expertise of the OneStream platform," said Thomas Palmer, Managing Director, APAC of OneStream Software. "We continue to see the demand and interest from corporations looking to move away from their legacy financial systems and Black Diamond's expansion into the APAC market is a testament to our joint customer success and a significant step in our regional growth strategy."

"We are excited to expand our geographic focus into APAC. Building on our success in the US and EMEA, the team is ready to go to work delivering best-in-class CPM solutions as part of our long-term commitment to OneStream. APAC Leadership has already established a core team with the CPM experience necessary to influence and drive results across the region," says Black Diamond CEO Randy Werder.

As a single firm with truly global capability, Black Diamond is committed to meeting the combined needs of the CFO and Controller, as well as IT and Business Unit Leaders. The firm knows that the solution to a company's digital finance transformation is expert implementation and ongoing collaboration.

Our industry practices include Manufacturing & Industrial, Hospitality & Retail, Financial Services, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Mining, Private Equity, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Travel, Transport & Logistics.

About Black Diamond Advisory

Black Diamond Advisory is the largest global OneStream Software consulting firm in the world. As a OneStream Diamond Partner, the company offers financial transformation, advisory, change management and process automation services. Focused on serving chief financial officers (CFOs), our experts have extensive OneStream Software implementation experience and a proven track record of delivering successful large-scale projects. Black Diamond Advisory operates globally with offices in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, and APAC. We are committed to customer success and remain engaged with clients throughout their entire transformation journey to ensure the greatest value is derived from the investment.

We only work with OneStream Software because we believe that it is the future of digital finance and we are 100% aligned with them on Customer Success.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,100 customers, 230 implementation partners and nearly 1,300 employees. Our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success.

