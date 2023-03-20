Release of U.S. Citizen Held Hostage in West Africa

We welcome the release of U.S. citizen Jeffery Woodke, who was held hostage in West Africa for more than six years. I spoke with Jeffery’s family today and am pleased they will be reunited soon. We are grateful for the extraordinary cooperation of the Government of Niger, as well as the sustained efforts of countless organizations and individuals worldwide that resulted in Mr. Woodke’s release. I have no higher priority than bringing home U.S. nationals held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad, and we will continue to work relentlessly to secure their freedom around the world.