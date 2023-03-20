EU and international donors’ pledge €7 billion in support of the people in Türkiye and Syria following the recent devastating earthquakes

SWEDEN, March 20 - On 6 February 2023, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, followed by two devastating tremors, struck Türkiye and Syria, causing widespread destruction, and killing more than fifty thousand people. The European Union immediately mobilised support for the people in Türkiye and Syria after the earthquake. EU humanitarian partners on the ground have responded providing shelter, water, sanitation, hygiene and health services and distribution of food and in-kind assistance such as blankets, winter clothing and other essential relief items.

A total of 1,750 rescuers and 111 search dogs were immediately deployed to Türkiye via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, in the largest-ever search and rescue operation of the Mechanism. European countries also deployed six medical teams, including 5 field hospitals and a medical evacuation plane via the Mechanism. They have already treated 15 000 people. In addition, 21 European countries sent assistance via the Mechanism, including shelter equipment, heaters, generators, furniture, medical equipment, hygiene kits, food, and warm clothing for the population in Türkiye. The EU also mobilised its rescEU stockpiles to provide shelter, beds, and medical equipment.

In Syria EU funded humanitarian partners conducted search and rescue operations, they also continue to provide shelter, water and sanitation services, health care, and basic needs. In addition, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism was activated 2 days after the earthquake. Relief from 16 European countries was trucked in via Tϋrkiye and Lebanon to government and non-government controlled areas. The EU also sent critical shelter items, including winterised tents and heaters to the Syrian people from the European Humanitarian Response Capacity warehouses in Brindisi and Dubai to support the aid efforts throughout the country.

The Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC) supported the needs assessment by providing data on the earthquake impact on buildings, especially on the volume of debris, used to estimate economic figures for reconstruction needs. The JRC also provided an analysis on the floods, possible earthquake-affected dams, as well as of the impact of the earthquake on the cultural heritage or on agriculture in Türkiye and in Syria.