Power Line Work Begun Today Will Limit Access on Strech of East Bay Bike Path in Warren this Week

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that work to explore moving existing overhead power lines underground that began today will limit access on a stretch of the East Bay Bike Path in Warren this week. The work is taking place just south of the Route 114 bridge over the Palmer River extending down to Norbert Street near the North Farm Burial Ground.

RI Energy's project will result in temporary closures of one lane of an eight-block section of the path for about a week. There will be signage on both sides of the work and flaggers to ensure that bike riders and pedestrians can see the lane closure and adjust.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.

