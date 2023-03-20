Submit Release
VSP BCI Troop B West - Rutland / Fatal fire investigation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

              

CASE#: 23B4001752

TROOPER: Detective Trooper Cody Allison; Detective Sgt. Jamie Wright 

STATION:  BCI Troop B West – Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: About 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023

LOCATION: 176 Old Stockbridge Path, Mendon, VT

CASE TYPE: Death investigation

 

VICTIM: Helvi Abatiell Furlan

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a woman who was injured in a fire at her Mendon home late Saturday, March 18, 2023. The death of 52-year-old Helvi Abatiell Furlan is not considered suspicious.

 

Emergency responders received a call at about 11:42 p.m. Saturday from a woman who said she was in a structure fire, and then stopped responding to the dispatcher. The dispatcher was able to determine that the address of the call was 176 Old Stockbridge Path in Mendon. Vermont State Police, Regional Ambulance Service, and numerous local fire departments responded. 

 

Emergency crews including two state troopers and members of the Rutland Fire Department located Abatiell Furlan inside the home and carried her out of the burning residence and to an ambulance. A 17-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl who had been in the home survived the fire without injury, along with the family dog. Abatiell Furlan was taken by Regional Ambulance Service to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where she died at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, March 19. Her body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

 

The Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was called in to investigate the origin and cause of the fire. The fire appears to be accidental, and the origin is believed to be in or around the wood burning furnace and chimney. The specific cause is classified as undetermined.

 

Responding fire departments included agencies from Rutland City, Rutland Town, Killington, Chittenden, Proctor and Pittsford. The Vermont State Police Victim Services Unit also responded to provide assistance.

 

- 30 -

 

