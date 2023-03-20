Submit Release
Surrozen To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on March 22, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen, Inc. (“Surrozen” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SRZN), today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and provide a corporate and pipeline progress report on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.   Company management will host a live audio webcast at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the corporate update and pipeline progress.

Interested parties may join the audio webcast via the Investor website at www.surrozen.com. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that individuals register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Surrozen
Surrozen is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body’s existing biological repair mechanisms with a current focus on inflammatory bowel, severe liver, and eye diseases. For more information, please visit surrozen.com.

Investor Contact:
Investorinfo@surrozen.com


