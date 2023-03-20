Submit Release
TWO NEBRASKA GRADUATING SENIORS CHOSEN AS DELEGATES FOR NATIONAL YOUTH SCIENCE CAMP

March 20, 2023

Two Nebraska graduating seniors have been selected as delegates to the National Youth Science Camp in West Virginia (NYSC). Aditi Rai from Elkhorn South High School and Sanika Navalkar from Millard North High School will join delegates from around the country at the event.

Rai and Navalkar were chosen for their exemplary academic record, humility, engagement with their community, and interest in pursuing a STEM career. Delegates represent the most outstanding STEM students Nebraska has to offer and serve as both a model and an inspiration to fellow students and the broader community.

The camp is hosted in the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia and includes world-class lectures, directed studies, and seminars with prestigious and up-and-coming STEAM professionals who are making a difference in their fields of study and changing the world for good. The NYSCamp is offered to selected participants at no cost—including meals, housing, and transportation.

This experience provides delegates with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to exchange ideas with leading scientists and other professionals from academic, governmental, and corporate worlds.  The two students from Nebraska will have an opportunity to network with delegates from other states as well as international delegates.

For more information, visit the National Youth Science Academy website.

