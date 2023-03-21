HPxD announces 25+ Speakers for the Vacation Rental Design (VRD) Summit
VRD Summit’s 25 + speakers feature the expertise of interior designers, hosts, property managers, business strategists and real estate professionals.
The two-day immersive Summit takes place on April 20-21, 2023 at The Loft at Congdon Yards, and precedes Spring High Point Market which officially begins April 22 through the 26.
Keynote and headline speakers are announced for the Vacation Rental Design Summit, April 20-21, 2023.
VRD Summit will explore the business of vacation rental design and professional interior designers can have a positive impact on this market.
Building out the content for the Summit has led us to so many extremely inspiring people doing incredible work in the design world and STR industry.”HIGH POINT , NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In one month, the Vacation Rental Design (VRD) Summit debuts in High Point with a roster of more than 25 + speakers from the design and short-term rental worlds. The two-day event, produced by High Point x Design (HPxD) and High Point Market Authority brings together an emerging community of professionals passionate about the short-term (STR) industry.
When VRD Summit put out a call for speakers back in January, there were more than 80 people who raised their hands. “Building out the content for the Summit has led us to so many extremely inspiring people doing incredible work,” said Jane Dagmi, managing director of High Point x Design. “Within our own design world, there are many designers deeply involved in vacation rental design and ownership, and we’ve also enticed experts from the STR industry to join us. There are a few people coming who have never experienced High Point Market before.”
Tapping into the expertise of interior designers, hosts, property managers, business strategists and real estate professionals, education sessions will hone in on design as a differentiator in short-term rental success, the business of vacation rental design, the value designers bring to the table, and opportunities for designers in this market.
Panel topics include niching in vacation rental design, creating a sense of place, vacation rental pain points and solutions, photography for rentals, and kitchen and bath design for rentals. The latter will be moderated by Pamela McNally, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Digital for the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), who will also deliver a kitchen and bath trend report preceding the panel.
There will also be a panel called “Designing Responsibly,” which will be moderated by Alexa Nota, cofounder of the short-term rental education and community-building platform Rent Responsibly. Raising awareness on important related issues such as sustainability, safety, inclusivity, and accessibility, one of the panelists is Lorraine Woodward who started Becoming rentABLE, an accessible short-term rental listing platform dedicated to finding solutions for people with disabilities and the aging community.
The VRD Summit’s full list of speakers includes: Tyann Marcink (Branson Family Retreats and Touch Stay), Tiffany Cassidy (Lagnappe Interiors), Tatianna Taylor-Tait (Tatianna Taylor-Tait Ltd.), Summer Loftin (Summer Loftin Antiques & Interior Design), Rina Norwood (House of Norwood and Rina Norwood Designs), Paula Oblen (Vacation Interiors and Hotelements by Paula Oblen), Ola Swarn (J’Adore Le Decor), Kellie Smith (Kellie Smith Design Studio and SmithHonig), Melanie Honig (SmithHonig), Margie Kaercher (Hearth & Honey Homes), Linda Holt (Linda Holt Creative), Julia Harmon (RealtorⓇ with Compass and Vacation Rental Designers), Jessica Duce (JDuce Design and Vacation Rental Designers), Ginger Curtis (Urbanology Designs and Urbanology Properties), Elizabeth Scruggs (Superior Construction & Design), Pamela McNally (SVP of Marketing and Digital for National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), Joseph Szymczak (Slate Interior Design), Ellen Williams (Ellen Renee Photography), Tammy Nagem (High Point Market Authority), Jenna Gaidusek (Mydoma Studio), Lorraine Woodward (Becoming rentABLE) Ericka Saurit (Saurit Creative), Diane Falvey (Furniture Lighting & Decor), and Alexa Nota (Rent Responsibly).
In addition to the panel discussions, there will also be individual presentations by Jaye Anna Mize of Fashion Snoops, Joy Williams of Joyful Designs Studio, Leslie Carothers of Savour Partnership, Tobi Fairley of Tobi Fairley Design, and Barclay Butera of Barclay Butera Interiors. Butera, who owns two luxury rental properties, will deliver the Summit keynote.
VRD Summit will take place on April 20-21, 2023, preceding the Spring High Point Market (April 22-26) and will be held at The Loft at Congdon Yards. Summit registration is open to architecture & design professionals as well as hospitality groups, developers, property managers, real estate agents, developers, investors, industry, and the media.
About Vacation Rental Design Summit @vrdsummit
The VRD Summit is created to offer business development, education, focused networking, inspiration and resources to those who are currently designing or have a business interest in the vacation rental industry.
Register online for the Spring ‘23 Summit: https://hpxd.org/vacation-rental-design-summit/.
About High Point by Design @highpointxdesign
High Point x Design (HPxD) is a 501(c)6 organization that is bringing together a growing collection of the industry’s leading showrooms, brands, makers, and visionaries to transform High Point into a year-round hub for design and creativity open to all. To learn more visit: HPXD.ORG
