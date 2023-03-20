Governor Katie Hobbs’ Office Holds Border Community Listening Sessions

PHOENIX — Ahead of her third trip to the border, Governor Katie Hobbs’ Office held listening sessions for border community advocates to learn more about the challenges, needs of communities, and how her office can best offer support on the heels of an impending influx of asylum-seeking migrants if Title 42 is suspended on May 11. The Governor’s office met with these groups last Thursday and Friday.

“My administration is proactively addressing the myriad of issues with our southern border, and want to hear from organizations on the ground regarding how the administration can better support efforts to coordinate and collaborate on processing these individuals in the most humane and efficient manner,” said Governor Hobbs.

The Governor and staff met with non-governmental organizations, including Campesinos sin Fronteras, International Rescue Committee, Regional Center Border Health and representatives from Greyhound lines and Sky Harbor International Airport. The sessions centered discussions around transportation and housing options for migrants seeking asylum.

Over the past decade, Arizona has seen a dramatic increase in the number of legal asylum cases that come through our ports of entry, and into our communities. Federal officials, congressional staff, counties, local cities, and nonprofits in Arizona have developed a temporary plan to address surges of asylum seekers, but more must be done.

“I want to thank Governor Hobbs and her staff for initiating these listening sessions and taking the time to hear from our communities on the challenges and opportunities surrounding the issues along our southern border and the issue of transportation, housing and shelter for migrants, said Emma Torres of Campesinos sin Fronteras. “This is the first time this has happened and it shows the Hobbs Administration is willing to sincerely and seriously tackle these issues in a collaborative and open manner.”

These listening sessions are a part of the Hobbs administration’s ongoing efforts to identify and address issues along the Arizona border. Tomorrow the Governor will travel to the border, along with the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, to hear from border officials, humanitarian aid organizations, and tour the Mariposa Port of Entry. This will be her third trip to the border in under 100 days.