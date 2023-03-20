Submit Release
Globus Maritime Announces Filing of its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20–F

/EIN News/ -- GLYFADA, Greece, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus," the “Company," “we,” or “our”), (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F that contains the Company’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 was filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may be found on the Company’s website at www.globusmaritime.gr under Investor Relations.

Alternatively, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by request to Globus’ Investor Relations Advisor at:

Capital Link Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536
New York, NY 10169 USA
Tel: (+) 1 212 661 7566
Email: globus@capitallink.com

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates, and manages a fleet of nine dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 DWT and a weighted average age of 11.2 years as of December 31, 2022.

For further information please contact:

Globus Maritime Limited
Athanasios Feidakis		   +30 210 960 8300
a.g. feidakis@globusmaritime.gr
     
Capital Link – New York
Nicolas Bornozis		   +1 212 661 7566
globus@capitallink.com

 


