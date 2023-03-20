LifeWallet to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Friday, March 31, 2023

/EIN News/ -- CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSP Recovery, Inc. d/b/a LifeWallet (NASDAQ: LIFW) (“LifeWallet”, or “LIFW” or “the Company”), a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery and technology leader, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Friday, March 31, 2023.



LifeWallet will host a conference call and live webcast to review the Company’s fourth quarter and full year results for investors and analysts at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, March 31, 2023. To access this call, we encourage you to pre-register using this link: LifeWallet Q4 2022 Earnings Pre Registration.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investors section of LifeWallet’s website at https://www.lifewallet.com.

A replay of the webcast will be archived and accessible at investor.lifewallet.com.

About LifeWallet

Founded in 2014 as MSP Recovery, LifeWallet has become a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader, disrupting the antiquated healthcare reimbursement system with data-driven solutions to secure recoveries from responsible parties. LifeWallet provides comprehensive solutions for multiple industries including healthcare, legal, education, and sports NIL, while innovating technologies to help save lives. For more information, visit: lifewallet.com.

