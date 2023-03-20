San Diego Angel Conference V, Sponsored by C3bank, Announces Six Finalists to Compete for Share of Record-Breaking Fund

Angel investment fund selects six companies in sports influencer marketing, prosthetics, healthtech, medical devices and services, and apps to pitch live on USD campus on April 22. Tickets for the live pitch event are now available.

San Diego Angel Conference (SDAC), a University of San Diego (USD) Knauss School of Business program that activates accredited angel investors and engages promising early-stage companies that drive the innovation ecosystem, announced the six finalists to move forward toward the final pitch at the SDAC V Angel Conference at USD on April 22. Tickets available with early bird pricing through March 31 or while seats last.

A total of 106 companies applied for SDAC V, hoping to land at least $200,000* in angel investment or attract investors interested in funding their companies. SDAC engages angel investors and provides coaching, education, and connections to founders. Each year, the program culminates in a live final funding event. Accredited angel investors can find out more at www.thesdangels.com/angel-investor as the fund surpasses goals in what organizers think will be a record-breaking year for the fund.

SDAC V finalists include:

SDAC V Title Sponsor C3bank, a business bank headquartered in North County San Diego and founded by entrepreneurs and USD alumni, says SDAC is serving a critical service to the innovation economy by finding, vetting, and funding early-stage companies that can potentially disrupt industries and positively impact lives.

"SDAC V angel investors selected finalists that show potential of a strong return and offer a unique solution that can improve the quality of life for millions. With seed funding and the mentoring provided by SDAC, these founders will undoubtedly impact their industries and communities," says C3bank CEO Adam J. (A.J.) Moyer. "We are honored to support SDAC and its efforts to activate angel investors, mentor founders, and enable business growth through collaboration and education."

With an active angel investor group of about 90 accredited investors who invest anywhere from $7,000 to $100,000+ each conference series, SDAC has become one of the largest event-based angel funds nationwide.

SDAC partners with 20+ organizations in the startup ecosystem. These connections, combined with SDAC's reputation for excellence, enables it to attract promising startups and manage a substantial investment fund. SDAC sponsors include USD, C3bank, Mintz, SDSU, First Republic Bank, Coeptus Law, Aquillius, Clearpoint Agency, and UCSD.

SDAC Founder Mysty Rusk says, "SDAC is focused on activating accredited investors, funding innovative early-stage companies, and supporting solutions that solve real-world problems. SDAC V is hitting all the marks and promises to be a year of significant seed funding for some incredible startups."

*Actual amount invested depends on total dollars raised. Historically, investors have exceeded both the investment amount and number of companies funded.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005625/en/