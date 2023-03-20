Philippe Gilbert, Former UPS President of Supply Chain Solutions, Joins Trade Finance Disruptor TCC

Philippe Gilbert, former President of UPS Supply Chain Solutions, joins TCC's board of advisors, the inventory funding firm announced today.

Gilbert brings a wealth of international experience in logistics and supply chain management to TCC as the fintech company is set to take its integrated supply chain platform and working capital optimization solution global.

Until recently Gilbert was responsible for UPS' multi-billion-dollar Supply Chain Group, responsible for global logistics, distribution, and freight forwarding globally. Prior to joining UPS' senior-most leadership group in 2019, he served in executive leadership roles at international logistics providers DB Schenker Logistics in the Americas and West Europe, and at GEODIS.

"I'm thrilled to be joining TCC as board advisor. TCC is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in supply chain optimization with its integrated 1TCC™ platform. I look forward to being part of this talented team to create a unique value proposition of operational and capital efficiencies," said Gilbert.

Said TCC CEO and co-founder Sanjay Bonde: "We cannot be more excited to welcome Philippe Gilbert. His strategic vision and acumen will help TCC perfect our digital technologies and services to transform large and small corporations by delivering them a capital efficient supply chain."

In addition to Gilbert, TCC's Board of Advisors includes Chris Collier, former CEO of Flex; Stanford University Professor Yossi Feinberg; Hypatia Kingsley, partner at executive search firm Spencer Stuart; Tom Linton, McKinsey & Company senior advisor; tech executive Avanish Sahai; Silicon Valley startup advisor Paul Humphries; and Global Tech Partners CEO Ryo Shima.

About TCC

