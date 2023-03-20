Concerts.Vegas Reveals the Top Las Vegas Holiday Concerts for 2023

'Concerts.Vegas' is a well-known website with the most comprehensive selection of tickets for all Las Vegas concerts, festivals, and shows.

Vegas is a hub for live music and concerts, with many popular artists performing at various venues throughout the city. The city of Las Vegas has long attracted the biggest and best musical acts, including Adele, Rod Stewart, Usher, Sting, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and others.

Las Vegas is a popular tourist destination throughout the year, but certain holidays are particularly busy and popular.

"It's important to note that Las Vegas is a busy destination year-round, so even if you're not visiting during one of these holidays, there will still be plenty to see and do," - states Alexander Delrey of CEO of 'Concerts.Vegas.'

According to their website, the following are some of the best holiday concerts in Las Vegas this year:

Fri, May 5, 2023

Cinco De Mayo is a yearly celebration held on May 5, commemorating the anniversary of Mexico's victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, led by General Ignacio Zaragoza. Headliners: Donny Osmond, Rod Stewart, and Usher.

Mon, May 29, 2023

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. Headliners: Donny Osmond, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Barry Manilow, Garth Brooks, Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival, and Diplo.

Tue, July 4, 2023

Independence Day is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. Headliners: Carrie Underwood and Usher.

Sun, Jun 18, 2023

Father's Day is a celebration honoring people's fathers and celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in their society. Headliners: Barry Manilow, Cash Cash, and Keith Urban.

Mon, Sep 4, 2023

Labor Day is a federal holiday in the United States celebrated on the first Monday in September to honor and recognize the American labor movement and the work and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of the United States. Headliners: Tiesto, Zedd, and Nervo.

