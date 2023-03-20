Sodes partners with CGI on a digital transformation initiative for the St. Lawrence River and Saguenay River seaways

Stock symbols

MONTRÉAL, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - CGI GIB GIB announces a two-year partnership with the St. Lawrence Economic Development Council (Sodes) to help the organization and all of its maritime stakeholders plot a course toward sustainable prosperity.

Under the new agreement, Sodes will leverage CGI's deep industry knowledge of transportation and logistics, business consulting, and technology to adopt a concerted approach for the development of a data sharing platform.

Sodes is partnering with CGI to initiate a process that will allow for the collection, analysis and sharing of strategic data to align with similar efforts currently underway both in Canada and internationally. The objective is to draw inspiration from best practices in the area of shared data and thus help deploy the smart maritime corridor.

"Through this collaboration, we want to provide support and consulting expertise to targeted organizations in the maritime transportation industry in order to produce a feasibility study, aimed at guiding a concerted approach to shared data, particularly from the standpoint of governance, collaboration methods, the scope of shared data and optimal technological solutions," says Mathieu St-Pierre, President and CEO of Sodes. "We hope that this study will contribute to strengthening the digital positioning of the St. Lawrence and Saguenay rivers so that the movement of goods will be more efficient, more fluid and more intelligent."

This project is part of the Quebec government's global vision of implementing a maritime strategy aimed at making the St. Lawrence a smart economic corridor.

"CGI is proud to embark on this journey and partner with Sodes," says Guy Vigeant, President of CGI's operations in Canada. "CGI will have the opportunity to bring our deep expertise to bear and help the Sodes and its stakeholders to leverage innovation for a more modern, competitive and sustainable seaway."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firm in the world. With 90,250 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services, and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. In fiscal year 2022, CGI reported revenue of $12.87 billion. CGI shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (GIB.A) and the New York Stock Exchange (GIB). Learn more at CGI.com.

About SODES

The St. Lawrence Economic Development Council (SODES) is a non-profit organization that protects and promotes the economic interests of the St. Lawrence River. SODES represents the maritime community, which includes stakeholders from the private and public sectors whose activities affect the St. Lawrence economy directly or indirectly in every region of Quebec SODES seeks to be the sector's voice vis-à-vis governments on matters related to the St. Lawrence economy and development, where cargo and passenger transportation, regional development, and the environment are concerned.

