Author Janine Roy's New Guide Book "Momentum Family Guide" Shares Real Life Situation That She Faced Herself As A Parent or Seen As A Teacher or Principal

Recent release self-publish book by author Janine Roy, "Momentum Family Guide" empowers your child's learning while maintaining your sanity and sense of humor.

March 20, 2023 - In this guidebook, every section begins and ends with a story about a real-life situation that Janine faced as a parent or teacher. The names have been changed, but stories are at the heart of how we learn.

Each chapter focuses on a strategy or "parenting move" that helps you to support your child to be a calm, focused human, enthusiastic learner, and empowered global citizen and determined environmental champion.

Each section includes the thinking and research behind the key strategies. We base our work on research rather than solely on our own individual experiences to help us base our actions on more than just what your family said to you when you were seven. It also gives you wisdom to lean on when you feel overwhelmed and out of ideas.

About the Author

Janine Roy is an award-winning school principal, author, speaker and experienced educational leader in both the United States and Canada. She is author of Momentum, and the companion book for parents, Momentum Family Guide: Empowering Your Child’s Learning While Maintaining Your Sanity and Sense of Humor. Today, she is the Professional Development Manager for Seattle Public Schools, professional development facilitator and co-facilitator at North Seattle College. She lives with her husband in Seattle, Washington, and is the very proud mother of two grown children and one perfect grandson.

To contact the author, go to www.janineroy.com

