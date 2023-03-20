"Darkness Revealed" – A Thrilling New Book in "The Crow Bar Series" by Erin Crothers

March 20, 2023 - Are you ready for a journey filled with danger, action, and suspense? Erin Crothers, the author of "The Crow Bar Series," has just released her latest book, "Darkness Revealed." This highly anticipated novel follows the journey of three powerful characters - Merry King, Orchid Smith, and Mizore Yang - as they navigate their way through a world filled with otherworldly creatures that crave human blood.

In "Darkness Revealed," the lives of Merry King, Orchid Smith, and Mizore Yang are forever intertwined. As Dark Angels and vampires, they are tasked with protecting humanity from the forces of evil. But when their worlds collide, they must make choices that will test their loyalties and friendships to the limit. The Crow Bar, a haven for the supernatural, becomes the setting for a thrilling story of survival, self-discovery, and love.

Erin Crothers masterfully weaves a tale of darkness, light, and the power of the human spirit. Her characters are complex, relatable, and unforgettable. With her signature style, Erin brings to life a world of supernatural beings, hidden agendas, and impossible choices.

About The Author

Erin Crothers is a bestselling author who has captured the hearts of readers everywhere with her thrilling supernatural series, "The Crow Bar." She is a true master of storytelling, weaving captivating and entertaining tales.

Growing up in a small town, Erin was fascinated by books from a young age. She spent her free time reading and writing, always striving to create stories that captivated her audience. In high school, her love of writing was recognized by her instructor, who was so impressed by a sci-fi short story she had written that he wanted to use it in lessons for future classes.

Erin's passion for writing and literature led her to pursue a Bachelor's degree in English Literature. Her education and experience have combined to make her the talented and successful author she is today. Her first novel was self-published in 2015, and since then, she has become a beloved and bestselling author known for her well-defined characters, interesting new worlds, and thrilling storylines.

"Darkness Revealed" is a must-read for fans of supernatural thrillers and for anyone who loves a good page-turner. Get your copy today and be transported to a world filled with danger, excitement, and the power of friendship.

Book Name: Darkness Revealed

Author Name: Erin Crothers

ISBN Number: 978-1915904454

Ebook Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here

Media Contact

Amazon Publishing Agency

877 384 2440

United States