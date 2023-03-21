Marilyn Wassmann compiles a delightful collection of works by her kin with Pen Scratching Poets
Made With Love… From One Family To The WorldTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist and writer Marilyn B. Wassmann shares her family’s talent for words and arts with her book “Pen Scratching Poets.” Readers are in for a treat with this collection of poems and artworks done by members of the author’s kin and herself.
Wassmann shares her sentiments about the book in its introduction. “My father wanted his words to convey his great love for my mother, just as my sister sought to capture something which touches each and every childhood–a crib.”
Apart from being born on a leap year, everything about author Marilyn Wassmann is truly special. Coming from a family of creatives, she holds four degrees—two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Marilyn has a knack for storytelling in whatever medium, and those who will stumble upon her book “Pen Scratching Poets” will truly understand her passion for the arts.
This read is the perfect addition to the coffee table—a book that can easily be picked up to gain inspiration. As one would leaf through the pages, it shows the family’s creative genes that run through generation after generation, a natural ability to tell a fascinating tale that is worth pondering.
“Pen Scratching Poets” is a family’s celebration of their talent shared with the world. To glimpse into the wonderful world of Marilyn and her other books, visit her website at marilynwassmann.com.
