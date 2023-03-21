Mindspa Health Issues Letter Detailing Trademark Infringement by Estonia-Based Synctuition

The letter warns customers, partners, and stakeholders about Synctuition’s efforts to rebrand its mobile app using Mindspa’s name, without permission

DOVER, DELEWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindspa Health – the mental health resource provider on a mission to improve the lives of billions of individuals worldwide by making healthcare affordable and accessible – recently issued a letter to its customers, partners, and stakeholders detailing Synctuition’s efforts to rebrand its mobile app using Mindspa’s name, without permission.

People familiar with the matter might already know that Mindspa originally brought the trademark infringement case forward to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in 2020, which after several rounds of arguments ruled in Mindspa’s favor on February 9 of this year.

However, in recent weeks, Synctuition has not stopped the infringement and continued to use Mindspa’s name without permission, including in partnerships with other companies for the production and sale of various products, such as meditation booths with integrated sound-technology and items like rebranded Airpods cases, all goods and services protected by Mindspa's registered trademark.

In the letter, Mindspa again emphasized that it has no affiliation with Mindspa OÜ, previously known as Synctuition OÜ, or any of its linked or partner companies such as Kindlife Eesti OÜ or Silen OÜ. Mindspa also advised its customers, partners, and stakeholders to reach out to the company with any questions or concerns about the matter as well as that it will pursue damages caused to its business and reputation to the full extent of the law.

For more information Mindspa Health, click here or visit www.mindspahealth.com.