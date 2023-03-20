Artist and Author Marilyn B. Wassmann Tells Her Kin’s Pursuits in Arts
Marilyn B. Wassmann shares poems and drawings done by her family in the book Pen Scratching PoetsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heirlooms do not necessarily have to be grand objects. Sometimes, the most valuable thing one can pass on to the next generation cannot be seen with the naked eye. Marilyn Wassmann’s book “Pen Scratching Poets” is a tribute to her family’s gift for the arts.
The Hitchcocks and the Benjamins have told stories through their talent for prose and art for many years. “Pen Scratching Poets” offers readers a look into the artistic heritage of her family, from poems to paintings and illustrations. It incorporates artwork from her grandmother, nieces, nephews, and other relatives who have had a significant influence on Marilyn's career as an artist.
“My grandmother and I would have had very little in common. She was a school teacher and a mother of four children; I was a cataloging librarian who married too late in life to produce any descendants. However, our desire to capture our impression of life by writing verse or prose links us, just as it unites us with some of my other relatives who have sought to express themselves with lively, meaningful rhymes or essays.”, Marilyn beautifully shares about the interwoven lives she and her paternal grandmother Ethel Naomi Tillotson Benjamin had.
A heartfelt collection of poems and artworks awaits readers in “Pen Scratching Poets.” Grab a copy now on Amazon or on Marilyn’s website, marilynwassmann.com.
